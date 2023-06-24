The City of Ada has contracted an outside company to help flesh out a current Housing Assessment and to develop neighborhood plans in Ada.
This week, individuals from Freese and Nichols have come down and will be staying till Friday to collect data and information on the current housing situation. They have a full schedule of gathering public input and data that officially started Tuesday.
Tuesday ended with a special meeting with the city council, planning commission and Advisory Committee to workshop some ideas and what the committees would like to see in the future. On Wednesday, they had multiple neighborhood group meetings to assess what the public wants to see come from these plans. Both Thursday and Friday will be for the project team to conduct field research.
This is only the beginning of a 12 month process of working out a viable strategy for bringing better and affordable housing to Ada. The focus of this plan will initially be in neighborhoods built prior to the 1940s and what will make these areas more livable.
The plan will cover more areas than just those specific neighborhoods. The studies they conduct during the next few months will show them what areas need to be revitalized and revamped.
Project Manager and urban planner, Dawn Warrick and her team have only been contracted to come up with a plan to improve housing in Ada, not fix it. It is the City of Ada’s job when they are given the plans to implement them however they choose.
Again, a plan of action can’t be made after just a one week visit, the Freese and Nichols group intend to come up to Ada more over the next few months so they can make a more-informed plan that citizens would benefit from. Warrick understands that it will be hard for people to wait a whole year before they see any changes but she is confident that the plan that her team will come up with will address most if not all the problems that have been brought to them.
The special meeting started at 4 p.m. in the City of Ada Arts and Heritage Center. City council members as well as members of the Planning Commission and Advisory Committee were all in attendance. Individuals representing realtor agencies, the Chickasaw Nation and East Central were were also in attendance.
Warrick, with her team, Shobha Pathmanathan, Steve Spillette and Ty Jacobsen led the meeting where they discussed what this first trip will be. Their first trip is to gather as much as possible about what the city wants to see changed and what housing would best fit Ada. To do this, besides the many housing studies they will be doing, they have set up activity boards in the City of Ada Arts and Heritage Center that were open to members at the meeting.
These boards show them what types of housing Ada would like to see in the future, what are some of Ada’s strengths and weaknesses, and what opportunities are in Ada. Warrick also went around the room and asked the members in attendance what they would love to see with these plans. Affordable housing was the main thing members said they wanted to see; however, the neighborhood group meetings revealed some different problems that need to be addressed.
To gather general public input in a not-so-crowded way, the city split up the town into four different quadrants. Each quadrant would have their own meeting where they could discuss the problems they see in their neighborhood or in Ada.
The first meeting was for the people who lived in the Southeast quadrant and they were also encouraged to use the activity boards as well. During the meeting, citizens jumped at the chance to voice their problems with the neighborhood. Unkept utility alleyways were mentioned as one of the bigger problems for housing.
People at the meeting stated the unlit and overgrown alleyways were a magnet for crime in neighborhoods and that it made many homeowners worried for their safety. The need for more sidewalks was also brought up during the meeting. Not only does Ada lack viable walk ways for people around the city but also what little sidewalks they do have are nearly impossible to walk on, resulting in people having to walk in the streets instead.
Many more problems were discussed before Warrick let everyone go. Warrick stated that soon a project website would be open to the public so the people of Ada can check on their progress and what findings they have made so far.
Their next trip to Ada will not be for another few months but just within these few days, it seems that the public is very excited to see what this plan will entail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.