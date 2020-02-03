Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad will make improvements at railroad crossings in Ada.
Upgrades began Monday at three crossing locations, including 14th Street, West Main Street and North Broadway.
Detour signs will be posted.
Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad will make improvements at railroad crossings in Ada.
Upgrades began Monday at three crossing locations, including 14th Street, West Main Street and North Broadway.
Detour signs will be posted.
Eric Swanson can be contacted by email at eswanson@theadanews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.