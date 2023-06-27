To all you regular donors out there, the All American Blood Drive is happening this Friday. The drive will take place at the Chickasaw Nation Community Center and donors will receive prizes. To schedule an appointment with the All American Blood Drive, call 877-340-8777 or visit obi.org.
The All American Blood Drive is coming to town Friday with more than just needles and empty bags waiting to be filled with donated blood. Anyone who comes to donate will get to take home an All American T-shirt, an academy folding chair and their choice of one free pass to the Science Museum, Frontier City, or Hurricane Harbor. The blood drive will be at the Chickasaw Nation Community Center from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. You do need to schedule an appointment to be able to participate so act now as there are only limited times available to reserve. Don’t miss your chance to donate blood!
