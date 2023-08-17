The Sulphur Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Bison View 5K on Saturday, September 9th, 2023!
The Bison View 5K is a hybrid course that takes you through some of the most beautiful parts of the Chickasaw National Recreation Area. Runners will have the opportunity to see various wildlife, including the Bison. The race starts at 7:30 a.m. at the Chickasaw National Recreation Area, Vendome Well. Packet pick-up is the day before on Friday, September 8th from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Sulphur Chamber of Commerce, 717 W. Broadway Ave, Sulphur, OK, or the morning of the race at the Chickasaw Visitor Center, 901 W. 1st Street, Sulphur, OK. Park behind the Chickasaw Visitor Center and a shuttle will take you to the race starting line at the Vendome Well area.
Register online at https://okc.enmotive.com/events/2023-bison-view-5k
Register by August 25th to ensure that you will receive a t-shirt!
After the race, runners can walk downtown for some shopping and to check out the City of Springs Car Show hosted by the Sulphur Rotary Club. They will have booths, food trucks and more for everyone to enjoy all day!
For questions, please call the Sulphur Chamber of Commerce at 580-622-2824.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.