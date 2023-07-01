If you’ve been around town recently, I’m sure you’ve seen the big, red-white-and-blue tents all around Ada. This can only mean one thing, fireworks season is upon us. As the Fourth of July approaches, these firework stands are expecting to see more and more business come in.
Despite there being multiple tents peppered all across Ada, they’re all run by the same person. Jean Houston runs all the Frontier Fireworks stands in Ada but each tent is operated by volunteers.
These volunteers work long hours in the scorching Oklahoma heat just so we can buy those sparklers we all love. One volunteer in particular volunteers his time not because of a passion for fireworks but for a different reason.
Titan Wiseman is an East Central student who is volunteering at the Frontier Fireworks stand just off of Cradduck Road. Wiseman says that the fireworks don’t even interest him any more, his main reason for volunteering is to get some money for his fraternity, Phi Kappa Tau. “It’s nice, It gives us a little breathing room when the semester starts,” Wiseman explained.
There were a lot of new fireworks that weren’t here last year. Wiseman mentioned that most of the fireworks were different from last year’s selection except for the “Hog Wild” and the “Emoji.” All of the selections are the same for each tent unless one specific firework is selling out. This year Wiseman says he has sold more smoke bombs than anything else.
“I think I’ve sold 300 bucks of smoke bombs in like the three or four days I’ve been here,” Wiseman says.
Kids’ fireworks like sparklers are also selling out more than Wiseman expected. However there is still a full selection of fireworks, big and small, so don’t forget to get some before the Fourth of July. While your wallet might not appreciate the fireworks, your family just might.
