A man suspected of severely beating his girlfriend was arrested Saturday after he turned himself in to authorities.
Pontotoc County Sheriff John Christian said 43-year-old Mark Edward Born Jr. of Byng was arrested in Ardmore by an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper.
Born had a warrant out for his arrest in connection with the June 25 assault of his then girlfriend.
Christian said U.S. marshals learned of Born's location at a motel in Ardmore near the OHP Troop F headquarters. Marshals reportedly requested the assistance of Ardmore police, but Ardmore police declined to arrest Born.
Christian said while that was going on, Born just happened to call the marshal and offered to turn himself in.
Christian said Born told the marshal where he was, and that he was ready to turn himself in, but wanted to "smoke a joint first."
The marshal then reportedly asked for Ardmore police again to arrest Born, but again they declined, Christian said.
"Well, low and behold, a trooper that's over the headquarters down there in Ardmore was looking at his GeoSafe and he sees the call pop up on dispatch," Christian said. "He drives over there, and Born was standing there waiting for someone to pick him up."
Christian said the trooper arrested Born, who was then taken to the Carter County jail before being transferred to the Pontotoc County Justice Center.
The assault
At about 2:21 a.m. June 25, a woman called 911, but dispatchers were unable to understand what she was saying. Pontotoc County sheriff's deputies responded to the area of a cell phone tower in Byng where the call was pinging from.
Deputies searched the area, but could not locate anyone.
"A short time later, Central Dispatch advised the female (said) her "face was beat in, having a hard time talking," Deputy Roberto Vargas said in a report. "Byng Fire and Mercy EMS was requested while we attempted to locate the subject."
Vargas said the woman was eventually able to give her first name, and Central Dispatch provided multiple addresses in the city of Byng belonging to the first name of the caller. Vargas and Deputy Ryan Hudson responded to all the addresses given, but did not locate the victim.
At about 2:39 a.m., the woman was able to tell Central Dispatch her address, located in the 19,000 block of County Road 1480 near Francis.
"Deputy Hudson and myself relocated to the address advised," Vargas said. "The victim was able to honk her vehicle's horn, helping us locate the correct home on a multi-home property. As I approached, I observed a red (car) parked in the front driveway of a mobile home. I observed a naked female, covered in blood sitting in the driver seat with the door open. I attempted to communicate with the subject, however, due to the severity of her injuries, communication was very limited."
Vargas said Byng Fire and Mercy EMS were cleared to respond, and, after the victim was taken to Mercy Hospital Ada, law enforcement officers used a PA system to command any persons possibly inside the residence to exit.
"After multiple attempts and no response, Deputy Hudson, myself and (Chickasaw) Lighthorse Officers entered the residence to locate any suspects or additional victims," Vargas said. "None were located, however, in the north end bedroom of the residence, I observed multiple blood stains on the bed ... and a baseball bat that appeared to be covered in blood. We then exited the residence."
Vargas said at 5 a.m. that morning, deputies obtained a search warrant, then returned to the residence and seized evidence, which included the bloody bedding and the baseball bat.
The victim was later taken from Mercy Hospital Ada to an Oklahoma City Hospital to be treated for her injuries.
The victim was unable to provide details of what happened, but during the investigation, deputies learned that Born was in a relationship with the victim, and went to speak with him at his grandmother's home in Byng, where he reportedly resides.
"I observed Born's hands to be slightly red, swollen, and (he had) small lacerations on his knuckles," Vargas said. "Upon advising Born I would be reading his Miranda Rights before continuing my questions, he advised he would not answer questions without an attorney present."
Sheriff John Christian said at the time, authorities did not have enough evidence to arrest Born, so the interview was concluded.
The following day, deputies were able to interview the victim, but she reportedly said she did not "remember any details of the night."
Deputies, with the victim's permission, then reviewed security camera footage from her residence.
"I observed a subject leaving (the victim's) residence matching the body description of Mark Edward Born Jr.," Vargas said. "The subject is then observed leaving the residence. The vehicle in the video matched (one) that was observed at ... Born's grandmother's house (where) he has been residing."
Soon after, deputies applied for, and were granted, an arrest warrant for Born on suspicion of assault and battery with great bodily injury.
Commented
