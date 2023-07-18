A man suspected of severely beating his girlfriend was arrested Saturday after he turned himself in to authorities.
Pontotoc County Sheriff John Christian said 43-year-old Mark Edward Born Jr. of Byng was arrested in Ardmore by an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper.
Born had a warrant out for his arrest in connection with the June 25 assault of his then girlfriend.
Christian said U.S. marshals learned of Born’s location at a motel in Ardmore near the OHP Troop F headquarters.
Christian said while that was going on, Born just happened to call the marshal and offered to turn himself in.
Christian said Born told the marshal where he was, and that he was ready to turn himself in, but wanted to “smoke a joint first.”
“A trooper that’s over the headquarters down there in Ardmore was looking at his GeoSafe and he sees the call pop up on dispatch,” Christian said. “He drives over there, and Born was standing there waiting for someone to pick him up.”
Christian said the trooper arrested Born, who was then taken to the Carter County jail before being transferred to the Pontotoc County Justice Center.
