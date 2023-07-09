With summer now in full swing, most students are unconcerned about the upcoming school year. The Clinic, however, is currently taking steps to insure their return to classes this fall is as safe and healthy as possible.
The Clinic and The Kids Clinic will host a series of five back-to-school immunization events for students, beginning next week. The immunizations are not free, but students carrying private insurance or SoonerCare will not have to provide an out-of-pocket copay.
The immunization events are designed to make certain returning students have all the required shots of record. The events will last throughout business hours at the following locations:
Wednesday, July 12 – The Clinic in Seminole, 2403 W. Wrangler Blvd.
Wednesday, July 19 – The Clinic in Konawa, 527 W. 3rd St.
Tuesday, July 25 – The Clinic in Stratford, 302 W. Smith St.
Thursday, August 3 – The Kids Clinic in Ada, 930 N. Country Club
Thursday, August 10 – The Kids Clinic in Ada, 1214 Arlington
Parents must be present during immunizations. For more information about the events, please contact The Clinic at (580) 436-5111.
