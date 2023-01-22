Law Enforcement officials are investigating a shooting that occurred in Oil Center Sunday evening.
Pontotoc County Sheriff John Christian said a call was made to Central Dispatch just before 5 p.m. in reference to a shooting that occurred off of County Road 1480.
Christian said a man was shot in the neck and deputies are investigating.
The man who was shot was taken by medical helicopter to an Oklahoma City hospital. The identities of those involved, the details of the shooting and the condition of the man who was shot have not yet been made available.
This is a developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.