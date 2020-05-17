At least one individual was shot in what was reported to police as a drive-by shooting late Saturday in the 500 block of E. 16th Street in Ada.
Ada police were called to a residence in the 500 block of E. 16th Street shortly before midnight Saturday when a caller told dispatchers they heard gunshots in the area and thought someone had been shot. Responding officers located an individual with a gunshot wound in the 400 block of S. Hope Street.
