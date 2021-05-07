An assault suspect who led authorities on an hours-long manhunt Thursday was arrested in the early morning hours Friday.
Jeremy Lewis, 23, was arrested at about 3:22 a.m. by Chickasaw Lighthorse police, Ada police, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents and U.S. Marshals at a residence on East 14th Street, east of Mississippi Ave.
In the early afternoon Thursday, Lewis allegedly assaulted his girlfriend, then held her against her will at an apartment complex off of Kerr Lab Road near Cradduck Road.
The victim was taken to a local hospital by Mercy EMS to be treated for non life-threatening injuries, then later released, according to authorities.
Authorities said after the assault, before police arrived, Lewis fled to some nearby woods wearing only a pair of shorts, and was reportedly armed.
Lighthorse police, Ada police, Pontotoc County sheriff's deputies, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers, OSBI agents, U.S. marshals and Federal Bureau of Investigation agents conducted the manhunt within an area between Cradduck Rd., Kerr Lab Rd. and 32nd Street.
Search dogs and an OHP helicopter were brought in to help, but he was not located before the manhunt was called off. However, law
enforcement officers continued to follow leads and search for Lewis.
Lewis also had a warrant out for his arrest from an incident in January. He, along with two other people, are suspected of burglarizing Cain's Cannabis and General Store, located in the 1400 block of North Broadway Ave. The two other suspects were arrested the night of the burglary, but Lewis was not located.
On Friday morning, Lewis was arrested after a standoff that lasted several hours, then taken to Murray County Jail. He is facing several federal charges.
Ada City Schools were placed on lockdown for a time Thursday, but students and teachers were allowed to leave after law enforcement officers were present.
Mike Anderson, superintendent of Ada City Schools released the following information to parents:
"Ada City Schools made the decision to go to 'Lockout' at each of our school sites earlier this afternoon. This was in response to a police pursuit of an individual 'on foot in the vicinity of the Ada Tennis Center.
We were in constant contact with every law enforcement agency on the scene and were comfortable that none of our students were ever in any danger.
Because of the strong law enforcement presence of the Ada Police Department, Lighthorse Police, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Pontotoc County Sheriff's Office, along with their guidance and constant communication, the decision was made to dismiss our students from school in order to get them home safely before darkness arrived."
