With 358 race participants and over $25,000 and counting raised, it’s safe to say that this year’s “Fireball Classic” 5k, 10k, and Family Friendly Run/ Walk and Kids Race was a hit.
A round of applause to Ada’s Sunrise Rotary Club for hosting this event that brings the community together in such a fun and impactful way.
The proceeds of this race supports the “Back to School Basics” program that purchases school supplies for over 1,000 local children for the first day of school.
Dr. Christine Pappas is the 4th year race director who says “The Fireball Classic is such an awesome community event. It is an honor to be a part of it.”
Way to go, to the Ada Rotary Club, for showing us all the uplifting value of community.
“The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others”. — Rotary International
Keep rocking, Ada!!
Watch for full individual results in an upcoming edition of The Ada News.
