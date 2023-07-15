Mix up a spritzer, grab some melons, and get together with your friends and family for some hydrating fun this Summer. With heat advisories hitting our Oklahoman radars, it’s more important now than ever to ensure proper hydration.
Staying hydrated is crucial for maintaining good health and well-being. While most people are aware of the importance of drinking water, there are several underrated ways to stay hydrated that you might not have considered. Here are ten fun ways to hit your daily hydrations goals:
1. Consume hydrating foods: Many fruits and vegetables have high water content and can contribute to your daily hydration. Examples include watermelon, cucumbers, oranges, strawberries, and celery. Fruits and veggies are also packed full of electrolytes; especially watermelon and leafy greens. Snacking on these foods can help keep you hydrated.
2. Drink herbal tea: Herbal teas, such as mint or chamomile, can be a flavorful and hydrating alternative to plain water. Opt for caffeine-free varieties to avoid any diuretic effects.
3. Enjoy broth-based soups: Soups made with a clear broth are an excellent way to increase your hydration. They not only provide fluids but also contain electrolytes and minerals that help replenish your body.
4. Make infused water: Add a twist to plain water by infusing it with fruits, vegetables, or herbs. Cucumber and mint, lemon and ginger, or strawberry and basil are delicious combinations that can encourage you to drink more water.
5. Snack on hydrating snacks: Snack on foods with high water content, such as water-rich fruits like grapes or pineapple, or crunchy vegetables like bell peppers or radishes. They not only offer hydration but also provide essential nutrients.
6. Consume coconut water: Coconut water is a natural source of electrolytes and minerals, making it a fantastic hydrating beverage. It’s low in calories and has a mild, refreshing taste.
7. Eat popsicles or frozen treats: During hot weather, enjoy homemade popsicles made with fresh fruit or natural juices. They can be a fun and hydrating way to cool down while providing essential fluids.
8. Monitor indoor humidity: Maintaining a proper level of indoor humidity can contribute to your overall hydration. Dry air can cause increased water loss through respiration and skin. Use a humidifier to add moisture to the air if needed.
9. Opt for hydrating skincare: Some skincare products contain ingredients like hyaluronic acid or glycerin, which help attract and retain moisture in the skin. Aloe plants are great mixed with a moisturizing oil, like castor or grapeseed oil. Keeping your skin hydrated can indirectly support your body’s overall hydration.
10. Limit alcohol and caffeine intake: While it’s essential to drink enough fluids, it’s also crucial to avoid excessive alcohol and caffeine consumption. Both can act as diuretics and increase fluid loss from the body.
A good rule of thumb is to hydrate BEFORE you start feeling thirsty. Drinking half your body weight in ounces of water a day is a good number to aim for daily for promoting plump blood flow, but listening to your body’s thirst cues of having a dry mouth or darker urine is a fabulous indicator to rehydrate as well.
Remember that although these methods can contribute to your overall hydration, drinking water should still be your primary source of fluids. It’s essential to listen to your body’s thirst cues and maintain a consistent intake of fluids throughout the day.
Stay hydrated this summer, Ada!
