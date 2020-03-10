An Ada man police believe may have been involved in the 2018 disappearance of 26-year-old Britney Tiger is being held in lieu of $500,000 bond at the Pontotoc County Justice Center.
Bodhi Chance Starns, 25, of Ada, was charged March 6 in Pontotoc County District Court with unlawful disposal of a deceased corpse.
Ada Public Information Director Lisa Bratcher said Tuesday police are not commenting on the arrest or the nature of Starns’ connection to Tiger’s disappearance, citing the ongoing investigation into Tiger’s death.
Britney Tiger
A rancher discovered 26-year-old Britney Tiger’s body March 16, 2018, in a wooded field near the Kullihoma grounds, east of Ada. Tiger had been missing since the early morning hours of Feb. 11, 2018.
Ada police, Pontotoc County Sheriff’s deputies and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Gomez’s disappearance and the subsequent discovery of her body. To date, Starns’ arrest is the first made in connection with Tiger’s disappearance.
Though the Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has declared the cause of Tiger's death to be “undetermined,” Tiger's family and friends insist she was murdered.
