Armed standoff underway in Allen

Pontotoc County Sheriff's deputies helped local police surround a home near south 4th and A streets in Allen Tuesday after a high-speed pursuit ended with a man barricaded inside the home.

Pontotoc County Sheriff John Christian said the suspect threatened to shoot deputies and police prior to barricading himself inside the home.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers and SWAT team members are on the scene.

Allen schools have been placed on lockdown as a precaution until authorities believe it is safe for children to be released.

This is a developing story. The Ada News will provide more information as it becomes available..

 

