A man suspected of killing one person and critically wounding another was found dead Wednesday, according to law enforcement officials.
Clarence J. Simpson, 35, who was the subject of an Ada manhunt Monday, was found at a residence about 9 miles north of Ardmore, dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Simpson is suspected of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend, 30-year-old Chelsea Renee Siefried, and shooting and wounding Reginald Jay Thrash III, 22.
Law enforcement officers from several agencies searched the Ada area Monday for Simpson after his cell phone was detected in the city.
Law enforcement officers from Ada Police Department, Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department, Chickasaw Lighthorse Police Department and Oklahoma Highway Patrol spent a good portion of the day searching for Simpson.
Many schools and businesses went on lockdown while the search was ongoing.
