Candidates are being sought for next year’s Chickasaw Princesses. Selecting Chickasaw Princesses is a longstanding, annual tradition.
Princesses are young leaders who serve as Chickasaw Nation tribal royalty, exemplifying the servant leadership core value while carrying out the mission to enhance the overall quality of life of the Chickasaw people. Application deadline is Aug. 25.
Contenders compete to hold the titles of Chickasaw Princess, Chickasaw Jr. Princess and Little Miss Chickasaw. The princesses attend more than 40 events across the country each year, serving as ambassadors of the Chickasaw Nation sharing culture, friendship and goodwill.
Applicants must meet certain requirements. Those running for Little Miss Chickasaw must be 7-11 years old. Applicants applying for Chickasaw Jr. Princess must be between the ages of 12-16, while those between 17-25 can be considered for Chickasaw Princess.
Princesses must be at least one quarter Chickasaw, a citizen of the Chickasaw Nation and reside within its boundaries. Chickasaw Princesses must be single women who have never married with no children. They also cannot have cohabitated before or during their reign. They must attend and be in good academic standing in their high school or college institution.
In addition to the application, candidates must also include a copy of their CDIB and citizenship cards, a 5-by-7 photo (Black and white or color) and three references (who are not related to the candidate).
There are many incentives to being selected as Chickasaw royalty. Perhaps the most notable is representing the tribe during cultural functions or acting as ambassadors for the Chickasaw Nation during formal functions across the U.S.
Applications are available at Chickasaw.net/Princess. For more information, contact the Chickasaw Nation Princess Program at (580) 272-7710.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.