The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals today ruled the state of Oklahoma does not have jurisdiction within the Chickasaw Nation, or any of the Five Tribes.
The decision means in major crimes involving citizens with Indian blood, the federal government will have jurisdiction. Lesser crimes will be handled by tribal authorities.
For prison inmates convicted of major crimes by the state who may be granted post-conviction relief due to today’s ruling, the federal government will decide if it wants to pick up the cases.
Absent a murder case, the government has a five-year statute of limitations.
And, it will be up to tribal governments whether or not they can pick up cases where a person was convicted of a major crime and the federal statute of limitations has past.
This is a developing story. See Saturday’s edition of The Ada News for more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.