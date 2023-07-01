Despite a fair amount of hot weather, the Pontotoc County Amateur Radio Association had an enjoyable day participating in the American Radio Relay League’s annual Field Day Saturday at Pontotoc Technology Center.
“We used the 20-meter band mostly, some 6-meter,” Art Osborne, PCARA President, said Tuesday. Radio operators use the term meters to describe the length of radio waves.
“The farthest contacts we made were Rode Island and Oregon,” Osborne added. “(We had) one new ham contact, his first time on HF.”
HF is a radio abbreviation for “high frequency,” representing frequencies above the AM radio portion of the spectrum.
“There were 15 members off and on, and three visitors,” Osborne said. “We shut down about 9:30 p.m. Saturday,” he added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.