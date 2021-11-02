An Amber alert was issued for five-year-old Shoshone Johnson in Ada today. Johnson was reportedly abducted by her non-custodial father, Jeremy Johnson, 42.
She was last seen wearing a tie-dye hoodie, a pink jacket, jeans with a hole in the knee and pink and blue socks with no shoes.
Vehicle associated with the abduction is a cream colored Ford Escape with a Seminole license plate, number 01S573.
Suspect used an EBT card at Loves Truck Stop in Madill at 8:19 a.m. on November 2, and could be en-route to the Dallas, Texas area. Johnson has a history of mental illness and substance abuse
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.
