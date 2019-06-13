Carter Co. Sheriff’s Office has issued an Amber Alert for 4-month-old Leighton Williams, last seen wearing a red and blue Superman onesie/costume. Leighton has a birthmark in the middle of his back and one on the right leg close to his buttocks.
Records indicate Leighton was forcefully taken from his mother around 6:02 p.m. Wednesday during an incident at 294 Golden Drive in Ardmore. Deputies report Leighton was taken by Danny Gordon, 33, who they say then tried to run the child's mother over.
Gordon is reported to be driving a black, 2015 Dodge Challenger with tinted windows, Oklahoma license plate number BQS057. For identification purposes, records indicate both Leighton and Gordon are described as black males.
CCSO reports Gordon may be armed and may be Leighton’s father. Deputies report Gordon told them he would not be bringing the child back to his mother.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Leighton Williams or Danny Gordon are asked to contact Deputy Joel Ramirez at the Carter County Sheriff’s Office by calling 580-223-6014.
