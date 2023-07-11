Allen had a belated Fourth of July celebration last Saturday, June 8. The celebration lasted almost the whole day with many different activities where families could participate.
The celebration started with a parade and ended with a live performance from the RCB band in the softball field. Food and drinks were provided for free to anyone who attended and those who participated in the parade were judged for cash prizes.
After the last contest, Mr and Ms Independence, the tennis court hosted games for everyone which included sack races, egg toss, and a turtle race. All in all, it was a fun event that brought the community together as well as displayed Allen’s patriotism.
