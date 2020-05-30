More than 1,000 customers in Allen, Stuart, Atwood and Calvin are without power due to a widespread outage, according to information provided by Public Service Co. of Oklahoma.
Pontotoc County Central Dispatch began receiving calls from residents in the Allen area shortly after the power went out, alerting authorities to the situation. PSO officials told dispatchers the station that provides power to the town of Allen was offline, that they did not know the cause of the outage and had no estimated time of repair.
An PSO power outage map indicates two primary outages. One in Allen affecting 528 customers, and one south of Calvin affecting 482 customers. Both outages displayed an estimated restoration time of 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
