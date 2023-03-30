On Wednesday evening March 8, the Ada Police Department and the Pontotoc County Drug Free Coalition conducted alcohol and tobacco compliance checks in the City of Ada.
Alcohol and tobacco compliance checks are evidence-based prevention strategies that are proven to reduce alcohol and tobacco sales to minors. Alcohol and tobacco are the most frequently used and abused drug by teenagers. According to the most recent 2019-2020 Oklahoma Prevention Needs Assessment survey, roughly 15.1% of 10th graders have used alcohol in the last 30 days and 5% have purchased it with their actual underage ID.
Seven vendors out of the 22 establishments visited on March 8 sold alcoholic products to the underage volunteers, which resulted in an alcohol non-compliance rate of 32%. The stores that sold included:
Loves Country Store on Main
McNeal’s Fast Pac on Broadway
Estop Express
Taco Factory Sports Bar and Grill
La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant
Chili’s Grill & Bar
Aldi
Two vendors out of the nine establishments visited on March 8 sold tobacco products to the underaged volunteers, which resulted in a tobacco non-compliance rate of 22%. The stores that sold included:
Sunset Market/Valero
McNeal’s Fast Pac on Mississippi
The Pontotoc County Drug Free Coalition would like to thank the following establishments for keeping our local youth safe and healthy by refusing to sell alcohol or tobacco to minors on this date:
Al’s Wine & Spirits
Buds Liquor Store
D&W Quick Stop
Polo’s Authentic Mexican Restaurant
Vintage 22
Papa Gjorgjo’s on Main
Walgreens
Wal-Mart
Karry Out Korner
Loves Country Store on Mississippi
Jakes Bottle Shop
Applebee’s Grill & Bar
10 Box Cost Plus
Torres Mexican Restaurant
Santa Fe Cattle Company
J Gray’s Vapor Shoppe
Roaster’s Market
Campus Corner Minit Mart
Ada Smoke Shop
Super Vape & Smoke Shop
Marley’s Smokes, Vapes & Novelties
All 9 of the vendors who were in violation of selling alcohol or tobacco to a minor were cited by the Ada Police Department. All underage volunteers were trained by DFC staff. These volunteers present their legal ID and give their true age when asked by vendors. To ensure that the volunteer doesn’t appear to be older than 21, age assessments are conducted prior to the checks.
Pontotoc County Drug Free Coalition (PCDFC) is united to reduce substance abuse. Through the use of proactive strategies, they empower our diverse community to sustain a healthy environment through education, awareness and policy advocacy.
For more information or media inquiries, contact the Pontotoc County Drug Free Coalition via email at info@pcdfc.org or by phone at 580-559-5990. Visit www.pcdfc.org for more information.\
