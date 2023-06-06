An Ada woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday evening west of Ada.
According to a report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Noel Pace of the Garvin/Murray Detachment of Troop F, Mackenzie Tabor, 24, of Ada, was critically injured when the 2021 Hyundai Venture she was driving on Country Road 3490 failed to yield at a stop sign at State Highway 19, colliding with 2016 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Brittany Wood, 32, of Ada.
The report said Tabor was pinned in her vehicle and was extricated by Ada Fire Department utilizing a Hurst tool. Tabor was then flown by AirEvac and admitted to OU Hospital in Oklahoma City in critical but stable condition with head, trunk internal and trunk external injuries. The report also indicates Tabor was placed in a medically induced coma due to injuries sustained in the collision.
Wood was not injured.
Pace was assisted in the investigation by Trooper Tanner Hamilton, the Ada Fire Department, the Chickasaw Lighthorse Police Department, the Pontotoc County Sheriff's Department, and AirEvac. The incident remains under investigation.
