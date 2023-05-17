Earlier this afternoon the Ada Pubic Schools received notice that local Law-Enforcement officers were going to execute an arrest warrant in the vicinity of Washington Grade Center.
As a precaution, Washington School was place on “Lockout” while the warrant was being served.
District officials, School Resource Officers and law-enforcement officers were on site during the entire process.
Our procedures worked like they should and the warrant was issued without incident.
Law -Enforcement quickly notified us that they had given the “all clear” and we have resumed normal operations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.