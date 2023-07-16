Special to The Ada News
MUSKOGEE — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced that Jimmy Louis Northcutt, Jr., age 45, of Ada, Oklahoma, was sentenced to 222 months for his role in a Pontotoc County homicide.
The charges arose from an investigation by the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office, the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
On April 7, 2022, Northcutt pleaded guilty to one count of Murder in Indian Country – Second Degree. According to investigators, on July 18, 2019, Northcutt broke into a commercial marijuana grow operation and shot the victim three times, killing him. The crime occurred in Pontotoc County, within the boundaries of the Chickasaw Nation Reservation, in the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
The Honorable Ronald A. White, Chief Judge in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, presided over the hearing. Northcutt was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshal at the conclusion of sentencing. He will remain in custody pending transportation to a designated United States Bureau of Prisons facility to serve his non-paroleable sentence of incarceration.
Assistant United States Attorney Cameron McEwen represented the United States.
