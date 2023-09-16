It’s Ada’s best kept secret: the Ada Public Library’s Fall Used Book Sale!
Or maybe you’ve heard the whispers…that twice a year, the library sells a hand-picked selection of books, CDs, DVDs, and other media items for as little as 50 cents a piece? An urban legend, you say? Well, there’s only way to find out. Check out the Ada Library Friend’s Preview Sale on Tuesday, September 26th from 6:30 to 8:00 pm immediately following our Annual Meeting at 5:45. Non-Members can join at the door for $5.
The Sale will be Open to the Public Wednesday, September 27th to Friday, September 29th from 9:00 am to 6:30 pm, and for one final day on Saturday, September 30th from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. Feel free to stop by more than once, since we often stock new items as the sale progresses.
For the casual book buyer or the battle-hardened bibliophile, we have a wide-range of items available at the Sale, including an enticing array of Fiction and Non-Fiction Paperbacks, Cookbooks, Westerns, Sci-Fi and Fantasy, History and Biographies, Language and Travel, as well as some Vintage Classics. and if you’re more in the market for media, you’ll find hundreds of brand new or gently used CDs, DVDs, and Vinyl, most priced at just $1!
If you would rather shop in private, please contact the Ada Public Library at 580-436-8125, and choose Prompt 2 to schedule a time.
And don’t forget about the Ada Library Friends’ Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Tuesday, September 26th at 11:00 am. Tours of the Library will follow the ceremony (and yes, we’ll show you how to get to the Book Sale!).
Hope to see you there!
