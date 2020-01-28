Ada police are asking the public for help locating a man authorities say robbed an Ada convenience store at gunpoint late Monday evening.
Records indicate police were called to the Qwik Cheque convenience store at Arlington and Highland streets around 9:35 p.m. Monday after a store employee notified Central Dispatch the store had just been robbed at gunpoint.
A store employee told police they were about to finish mopping the store and close up for the evening when the man entered the store and tried to purchase a piece of candy. The store employee told police when the cash register drawer opened after they rang up the man’s purchase, the man pointed a gun at them, reached into the register drawer and took an undisclosed sum of money, then rushed outside the store with the money in his hand.
Police describe the suspect as a white male about 5-feet, 9-inches tall, wearing a green, Under Armor hoodie/sweatshirt with a cap that covered his head, black pants and black slip-on shoes with black socks. The suspect, armed with a black pistol, fled northeast from the store toward an alley.
Ada police are asking anyone with any information about the suspect or the robbery to contact the Ada Police Department at 580-332-4466 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 580-33-CATCH.
