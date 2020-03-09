Ada police are asking the public for help locating an individual wanted in connection with kidnapping and domestic violence charges.
A felony warrant was issued Monday for the arrest of Dakota Henry Vick, 19, of Ada, on charges of kidnapping and violation of a protective order issued in connection with a charge of domestic abuse by strangulation. The warrant was issued after an incident police say began March 5 and continued into March 6.
Ada police say Vick is known to frequent several residences in the Ada area and warn he should be considered armed and dangerous. Police warn anyone who sees Vick not to approach him. If you have information on the whereabouts of Dakota Henry Vick, you are asked to call the Ada Police Department at 580-332-4466, or report your sighting to your local law enforcement agency.
