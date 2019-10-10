The Ada Police Department released body camera footage Thursday recorded by officers involved in an altercation with an Ada man who died after an altercation with police in a northwest Ada apartment complex last Friday.
Two segments of video — one recorded by Officer Tyler Pogue's body camera, and another recorded by Officer Ryan Collier's body camera — show a significant portion of police interaction with 36-year-old Anthony Meely before he collapsed and died last Friday near Emerald Pointe Apartments.
The segment of video showing what happened from the time of Collier's arrival until his body camera footage begins was not included in the footage released Thursday.
City of Ada Public Information Director Lisa Bratcher said Thursday the missing segment of video was not released because it is still under investigation and "shows the inside of a witnesses house."
This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.
