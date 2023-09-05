The Oklahoma City Veterans Affairs Health Care System (OKC VA HCS) partners with multiple resources to provide Veterans with healthcare assistance, benefits, and answer questions such as, “do I qualify for VA benefits?”.
The OKC VA is here to help Veterans navigate the VA toxic exposure screening and the VA benefits process.
Come to the East Central University facility and join our Ada PACT Act Resource Fair, get toxic exposure screening (TES) and file claims with the Muskogee Benefits Office and Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs.
The Ada PACT Act will bring the tools and resources Veterans need to get screened for toxic exposure, meet their providers, enroll in healthcare, file service connection claims, and we have all the experts in one location to finally get the answers to your VA questions.
Come on out to the East Central University facility from 2pm-6pm located at 830 East Main Street, Ada, OK, 74820.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.