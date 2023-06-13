The team at The Ada News brought home 10 awards from the Oklahoma Press Association’s annual convention Saturday at Fire Lake Casino in Shawnee.
Awards included three first place trophies, two in advertising and one in news reporting. LeaAnn Wells took home a first place award in large space advertising. Photographer Richard R. Barron brought home a first place in news story for his coverage of a tragic multi-fatality accident in Tishomingo in March 2022. The newspaper’s advertising staff earned a first place award in the general advertising category.
“I’ve never been to this event before,” Wells said after collecting two first place trophies. “It’s really exciting.”
Additionally, the newspaper earned a second place award in layout and design, a second place award for sports coverage, and a third place award for photography.
Wells earned a second place finish in small ad space. Cali took home a second place notice for sports story. Barron earned third place certificates in sports photo and photo essay.
The Ada News competes in Division 2, which includes daily and online-only newspapers serving locations of 40,000 population and less.
