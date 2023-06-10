An Ada man was sentenced in federal court this week to serve time in prison for tampering with a witness in a federal case and for being a felon in possession of ammunition.
Timmie Lee Runnels, 33, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the tampering charge and 10 years for the ammunition charge. The sentences will run concurrently.
Runnels pled guilty to the charges in April 2022.
The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred Jan. 5, 2021, on the west side of Ada. Police were called at 9:50 p.m. to what was initially reported as a drive-by shooting at the intersection of Egypt Road and Hawk Circle Drive.
After speaking with the reporting person, police then responded to the south side of town to speak with one of the victims.
According to Ada Police Officer Michael Lindsey, the man told police he drove his girlfriend to a convenience store at West Main and Oak Street to meet with her ex-boyfriend — Runnels. He told police Runnels walked up to the passenger side of his vehicle while holding a gun.
The man said his girlfriend wanted to exit the car to speak to Runnels and “talk him down.” When the current boyfriend exited his vehicle, he said Runnels pointed the pistol at him and ordered his ex-girlfriend to get into his (Runnels’) car. Runnels then reportedly left the scene with his ex-girlfriend.
The current boyfriend gave chase, following Runnels and the woman. While driving on various Ada streets, Runnels reportedly fired shots at the victim’s car, once at West First Street and North Bluff, then again in the 1100 block of Egypt Road.
The man said he started having car trouble and lost sight of Runnels’ vehicle near the intersection of Cradduck and Pine Street.
Lindsey said while taking the report, he was informed that Coal County Sheriff’s Deputies had located Runnels and his ex-girlfriend. Runnels was taken into custody and deputies said there were spent shell casings in the vehicle within plain sight.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, Runnels was a convicted felon at the time of the incident.
“The defendant also admitted that from April 2021 to September 2021, while in jail awaiting trial, he made telephone calls with the intent to keep a witness from testifying in his case,” Federal Bureau of Investigation Oklahoma City Special Agent in Charge Edward J. Gray said. “The defendant knowingly interfered with a federal investigation by attempting to prevent his victim from testifying.”
“The defendant, a violent felon, used a firearm and was found in possession of ammunition, then attempted to avoid prosecution by intimidating a witness,” United States Attorney Christopher J. Wilson said. “This type of behavior cannot — and will not — be tolerated. The 20-year sentence imposed by the Court ensures that Runnels is off the streets and no longer a threat to the residents of the Eastern District.”
Wilson said Runnels will remain in the custody of the U.S. Marshal pending transportation to a designated United States Bureau of Prisons facility to serve a non-paroleable sentence of incarceration.
Assistant United States Attorney Zachary W. Parsons represented the United States.
