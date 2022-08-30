A Tulsa man was charged Monday with first-degree murder in connection with the death of an Ada man.
Charged in the case is 27-year-old Drew Derrick Davis.
Davis is accused of killing 63-year-old Robert Whiteley. Whiteley was found stabbed to death Aug. 22 at his residence in the 900 block of Summer Tree Dr.
Davis was arrested by Tulsa police Aug. 25.
According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Tulsa police began an investigation on Aug. 21 after Davis reportedly attempted to sell Whiteley's pickup at the River Spirit Casino in Tulsa.
"TPD contacted the Ada Police Department to conduct a welfare check at (Whiteley's residence)," an OSBI spokesperson said. "On Aug. 22, an Ada police officer spoke with a family member of Whiteley’s who said he was missing.
"The family member went with Ada police to Whiteley’s house and just before 2 p.m. entered the home. It was clear that foul play had occurred and upon searching the house. Whiteley was found in a back bedroom. He had been stabbed to death."
Davis was booked into the Tulsa County Jail, then taken by OSBI special agents to the Pontotoc County Justice Center where he is held without bail
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.