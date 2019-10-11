An Ada man was found lying in the road dead Thursday evening, with at least one gunshot wound police say they do not believe was self-inflicted.
Ada police were called to the area of 6th and North Hope around 8:43 p.m. Thursday on a report of gunshots being heard in the area. While combing the area and speaking to witnesses, officers discovered the body of 23-year-old Tyler Gene Melton lying in the 500 block of North Hope Avenue.
Melton’s body was discovered with what appeared to be a gunshot wound, which police say did not appear to be self-inflicted.
Ada Public Information Director Lisa Bratcher said Friday detectives are following up on several leads in the case.
This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.
