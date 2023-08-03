Palmer Law PLC, with headquarters in Ada, Oklahoma, has just won an $11 million dollar judgment in a wrongful death case in Seminole County.
Trayvon Miller was only 20 years old when he made the fatal mistake of getting in a vehicle with Natasha Long, who was high on marijuana and did not have a valid driver’s license. Exceeding 100 miles per hour and apparently racing three other cars on a back country road, Natasha Long lost control of her vehicle and crashed. Miller was fatally injured and died at the scene. A female passenger was injured but survived.
Natasha Long is currently charged with manslaughter in Seminole County. Procedural delays in the wake of the landmark McGirt ruling have caused Long’s criminal case to drag on for four years.
The family of Trayvon Miller have asked for privacy at this time, but issued the following statement through their attorney:
“This civil suit was never about money. It was about accountability. Trayvon had a beautiful soul and no amount of money will ever bring him back to his family. He was a son, a brother, and an uncle that has been deeply missed by his family!”
Alan Taylor, of Palmer Law PLC, was the attorney who won the judgment. He can be reached at 405-885-0890, taylor@callpalmer.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.