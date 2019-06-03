By Eric Swanson
Staff Writer
A crew from the city of Ada was dispatched Monday to repair a broken water main in Latta.
Ada’s public works department received a call late Monday afternoon from a Latta-area resident who reported being without water, said Trudy Nevland, office manager for the public works department.
“We went out and checked, and we discovered a water break at Latta School at the southwest corner of County Road 3540 and County Road 1560,” she said. “We’re just now getting there, adjusting some valves and it’s under concrete, so it’s going to be a while before we get it repaired. But it will be repaired today.”
Nevland said it could take anywhere from two to six hours to repair the broken main, depending on what the crew finds under the concrete.
