The Winter Storm Warning for the Ada area has been extended to 6:00 AM Thursday. The forecast continues to call for additional freezing rain, sleet and below freezing temperatures through tomorrow afternoon. These conditions will leave sleet packed and icy streets around our schools both in the morning and during the time of school dismissal. Wind chills are predicted to be in the teens as well.
Due to the possibility of these conditions, the following decisions have been made regarding school schedules:
- Ada City Schools will continue Distance Learning tomorrow, Wednesday, February 1st.
- Teachers will work from home on Wednesday and will be available for Distance Learning instruction from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM.
Unfortunately, the National Weather Service is forecasting additional freezing rain for Wednesday night through Thursday morning. This round of freezing rain could be substantial enough (.30 inches) to cause power outages as well.
We will continue to monitor the weather closely and any decisions on school schedules for Thursday will be shared Wednesday afternoon.
