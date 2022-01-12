Ada City Schools has seen a significant increase in COVID-19 numbers over the past three days.
The consequences of a substantial number of positive cases and quarantines are now having an impact on school operations. Our ability to provide the type of instruction that we are all accustomed to and have come to expect is being compromised.
As a result, the difficult decision has been made to move all sites in the Ada City School District to Distance Learning on Thursday, January 13th and Friday, January 14th.
We are observing Martin Luther King Day on Monday, January 17 and no school or Distance Learning will be expected on that day.
- Learning Packets and Devices are being sent home with students today.
- All Ada City School students will be expected to complete Distance Learning attendance requirements and classwork daily.
- Grab and Go Meals will be available at the following times and locations:
- Breakfast and Lunch can be picked up between 10:00 AM through 12:00 Noon.
- Ada Junior High School on Stockton Street behind the cafeteria.
- Willard Grade Center – East side of building on North Center Avenue.
- LatchKey Child Care will be available during this Distance Learning time.
- LatchKey is available:
- 7:00 AM - 6:00 PM
- Hayes Grade Center
All Ada City School sites will return to In-Person Learning on Tuesday, January 18th.
This was obviously a very difficult decision. However, I firmly believe that this decision gives us the best chance to continue with In-Person Learning over the long-term.
