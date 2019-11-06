Ada City Schools notified parents at 11:20 p.m. Wednesday that the district would cancel classes and close campuses Thursday in response to an unspecified threat against the school district.
An automated message delivered via text messages and voicemail stated:
“Ada City Schools were made aware of a threat towards our district. Police & the DA’s office are involved. There will be no school Thursday, 11/7. Updates to come”
This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.
