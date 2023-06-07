The Ada Center-Stage Drama Camp presents a production the musical ‘Pom-Pom Zombies.’ The performances are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, June 8, 9, and 10. The show is staged in the ECU Ataloa Theatre at 7:00 p.m.
The show’s script, music and lyrics are by Stephen Murray. The director is Vickie Reifsnider and the music director is Rudy Lupinski.
The story takes place in the 1960s. School’s out for the summer, and the teenagers of Ocean View High are ready to surf, sun and have some fun.
Their favorite hangout is Barnacle Betty’s Beach Club, which happens to be right next door to the evil Ivana Ratnik’s (nuclear power plant.
But, oops! Cindy Sue, the head cheerleader, accidentally gets some nuclear slime on her hot dog instead of pickle relish, and soon the beach is overrun with pom-pom wielding zombies!
Her all-American boyfriend, the beatniks, the nerds and the tough girl gang named the Barracudas rally their forces to save the beach from the atomic attackers.
A sci-fi spoof of those beach blanket flicks of the ‘60s, the score explodes with hilarious hits like “School’s Out,” “Don’t Touch the Hair,” “It’s Cool to Be a Nerd,” “My Girlfriend’s Dead (And I’m Gonna Be in Trouble),” “Voo-Doo Shoo-Be-Doo” and the dance craze, “Doin’ the Zombie.”
The cast includes the following: Alyssa Saint, Manny Gallegos, Riley Neeley, Noah Neeley, Boomer Hoover, Sawyer Donihoo, Wyatt Stanley, Emma Fulton, Scout Donihoo, Dagan Gregory, Morgan Urlaub, Zoey Falls, Mikayla Gallego, Kathleen Johnson, Maizy Riddle, Jax Taylor, Parker Johnson, Chance Palmer, Jax Riddle, Zoe Logan, Shelby Davis, Natalie McDonald, Madison Hoover, Gavin Davison, Jonathon Grien, and Patrick Wallace.
Tickets will be available at the door 30 minutes before the curtain time. Admission costs are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and students, and $8 dollars for children age 5 and under.
‘Pom-Pom Zombies’ is produced by special arrangement with Eldridge Publishing Co. For information about the current production, email: acdc4kids@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.