Ada City Schools Board of Education members voted Monday to delay the district’s start date by nearly two weeks for the 2020-2021 school year.
District board members voted to approve an amended version of the 2020-2021 Academic Calendar, moving the start date from Aug. 13 to Aug. 26.
Other revisions include the following:
- A school start date of Aug. 26.
- Moving scheduled Distance Learning days to the first four Fridays in September.
- Teachers will report on Aug. 10.
- Meet & Greet/Orientation is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 20 and Friday, Aug. 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.