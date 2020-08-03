Editor's Note

This is a developing story. More information will be provided in subsequent follow up coverage.

Ada City Schools Board of Education members voted Monday to delay the district’s start date by nearly two weeks for the 2020-2021 school year.

District board members voted to approve an amended version of the 2020-2021 Academic Calendar, moving the start date from Aug. 13 to Aug. 26.

Other revisions include the following:

  • A school start date of Aug. 26.
  • Moving scheduled Distance Learning days to the first four Fridays in September.
  • Teachers will report on Aug. 10.
  • Meet & Greet/Orientation is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 20 and Friday, Aug. 21.

Contact Carl Lewis at (580) 310-7520, or by email at clewis@theadanews.com

