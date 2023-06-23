Bentli Taylor, an 8th grade student at Ada Junior High, has earned a position on the Oklahoma National Junior High rodeo team and participated with fellow teammates in Perry, Ga. at the 18th annual National Junior High Finals Rodeo (NJHFR) in barrel racing.
Featuring roughly 1,200 contestants from the US, Canada, Australia and Mexico, the NJHFR is the world’s largest junior high rodeo. I addition to competing for more than $80,000 in prizes, NJHFR contestants will also be competing for more than $200,000 in college scholarships and the chance to be named a National Junior High Finals Rodeo World Champion.
To earn the world champion title, contestants must finish in the top 20 – based on their combined times/scores in the first two go-rounds to advance to Saturday evening’s final round. World champions will then be determined based on their three go-round combined scores/times. Added money for the optional jackpot has increased to $100,000 and is available to everyone at the finals who enter the jackpot in their event.
The Saturday championship performance will be televised as part of the Cinch High School Rodeo Tour telecast on RFD-TV. Live broadcasts of the NJHFR performances will air on https://www.cowboychannelplus.com.
Performance times are 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
