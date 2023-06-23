Ada, OK (74820)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early with heavy thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 88F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.