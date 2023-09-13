Tragedy struck our nation on September 11, 2001. On this day Americans across the country are called to volunteer in their local communities in tribute to the individuals lost and injured in the attacks, first responders, and the many who have risen in service to defend freedom.
The patrons of the Irving Community Center wanted to give back to our community in honor of those who so tragically lost their lives on September 11. On Monday, September 11, the Irving Community Center participated in this special day of remembrance through these acts of service.
ICC Patrons donated and delivered over 65 new or nearly new stuffed animals to the Care Cottage of Ada for children/youth in their care.
ICC Patrons also donated and delivered 150 pounds of dog/cat food and treats to the PAWS Animal Shelter.
ICC Patrons purchased candy/crackers/snacks to create Goodie/Snacks Baskets for our police officers and delivered the baskets to the Ada Police Department.
Additionally, ICC Patrons recognized and honored our local firemen at the Main and East Side Fire Stations with pizzas at lunch on Monday, September 11.
The Irving Community/Senior Center partnered with Halo Hospice to donate gift baskets to a local nursing home to give to its Alzheimer/Dementia patients. These gift baskets included a variety of items. The jewelry class made one-of-a-kind bracelets with motivational sayings; the Cards of Caring Class made unique, personal cards; the Art & Craft classes designed river rocks with words of encouragement; the Knitting Class and Sue Shay knitted hats for the gift baskets, and the Adult Coloring Class created beautiful drawings that Bob Shay has generously donated his time to mat and frame.
Lastly, ICC patron, Barbara Johnson, hand carved 6 walking sticks to donate to Halo Hospice.
