East Central University and the City of Ada have had a long-standing relationship since ECU’s founding in 1909. In fact, a local booster club – The 25,000 Club – and its intensive lobbying efforts led to Ada’s selection as the college’s location.
Since then, ECU and Ada have benefitted from each other. The university brings students to the area. The students shop and dine at local businesses, or they find employment locally throughout the decades. In turn, many activities are hosted by or at ECU for Ada area residents’ benefit.
“Today I am excited to announce the next great partnership with the City of Ada,” ECU President Wendell Godwin said. “It’s a $3,500 per year scholarship for new students living on campus and working in the Ada area.”
Up to 50 new students will be selected to receive the scholarship this summer.
The scholarship can be worth up to $3,500 for the 2023-24 school year for new students living on campus and working locally. The City of Ada will provide a $2,000 scholarship and ECU will provide $1,500 for a housing scholarship for the first year.
“The City of Ada is incredibly fortunate to be the home of East Central University,” said Karen Hudson, who serves on the Ada City Council. “The economic and quality-of-life benefits it provides to our entire community are immeasurable, and it’s very important that we support its continued success.”
To qualify for the scholarship, a student must be a new, fulltime ECU student, live on campus, have a job in Ada, and complete the form at ecok.edu/jobsinada.
When the student applies for the scholarship, they can share if they have a job in the Ada area or wish to find one.
“The continued enhancement and growth of ECU will have a significant effect on the City of Ada’s ability to attract new industry and new jobs as well as allowing the area residents to continue to enjoy the social, educational and cultural benefits that flow from access to higher educational opportunities,” said Ada City Manager Cody Holcomb.
For more information, visit ecok.edu/jobsinada.
