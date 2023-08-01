The first phase of the Mill and Overlay project on 12th Street between Rennie and Stockton has been completed (East 12th Street between South Rennie and South Broadway).
City crews will move on to West 12th Street (between South Broadway and South Townsend) on Monday, July 31.
This project should take approximately 14 days (weather permitting). Detour signs will be posted.
If you need additional information, please call Public Works at 580.436.8100.
Pictured: East 12th Street between South Rennie and South Broadway. Striping to follow.
