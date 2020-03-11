Fire at Asian Buffet

Ada firefighters use their ladder truck to extinguish a vent fire Wednesday at Asian Buffet on Arlington. The business was evacuated. No injuries were reported.

 Richard R. Barron | The Ada News

Customers and staff were evacuated Wednesday morning from Asian Buffet, in the 1600 block of Arlington. Firefighters worked to extinguish a reported vent fire.

This is a developing story. Watch for additional coverage in The Ada News.

Richard R. Barron | The Ada News

