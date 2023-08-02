The community of Francis decided to let go their former mayor Darrell Phillips and another member of the Francis City Board. As sudden as the change is, City Chairman, James Fowler says that this was a corrective action on behalf of the city.
Fowler said the problem stems from how Phillips was put in position. “Several years back…they(Phillips) were elevated to the position via nepotism,” Fowler explained, “That was an illegal act and so the incident (recently)…was a way to correct the wrong.” Fowler went on to say that the old mayor, prior to Phillips, was Phillips’ nephew and that he was the one that gave the position to Phillips. At the time, Fowler was just a trustee of the Francis City Board but he said that he has been trying to fix this situation for quite some time now.
Fowler said “The old mayor made everyone believe that it was legal to do that. Later on, I discovered it wasn’t and ever since then I’ve been trying to correct it.” Phillips was not the only one to be let go, Fowler’s father who was apart of the board that appointed Phillips has also been let go. Fowler said that just because he is his father, it doesn’t mean he gets favoritism and that nepotism is wrong in any case.
“Everyone thinks it’s fine and it’s just not,” Fowler continued, “the last time there were no open interviews for the public. The public was unaware that there were positions available and it just wasn’t fair all around.” This time around, it was announced to the citizens of Francis that there were open interviews for the positions in question and a choice was made by the City Board.
Fowler told us out of all of the applications they received, they chose two men from the Public Works Association to take on the positions. Hopefully the communtiy and the newly appointed officials can put this behind them and work to help better the city of Francis in the future.
