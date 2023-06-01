The Wintersmith Park has just reopened their basketball court for the summer. On May 15, the construction started and put the local park goers out of a court for 11 days. The project was financed through the current fiscal budget for park improvements and on May 26, the court was ready to host its first game with some new changes added. The changes to the court include expanding the size and putting 10-foot fencing around the ends of the court.
The basketball court had been in need of renovation for quite some time. Due to the damaged concrete on the previous court, Lisa Batcher with the City of Ada said that the construction had been talked about for a while. The new court was financed solely through the city’s current fiscal budget and the total cost of the renovation ended up being around sixty-thousand dollars.
Some might say that the cost was worth it since it has provided some upgrades to the basketball court. Such as adding 180-feet of 10-foot fencing around the ends of the goals to stop basketballs from rolling off the court and making the court slightly bigger.
The new basketball court has already had quite a few games on it since the construction ended. Even though the court has to wait 30 days for the concrete to cure before painting on any lines, this has yet to dissuade people from playing. Batcher said “I was out there Friday taking some pictures and literally when we had just put the goals on, there were already people playing.” So despite the initial inconvenience of having their old court taken away, the avid basketball players of the park have welcomed the new court with open arms.
